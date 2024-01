(WXYZ) — Dan Campbell holding the George Halas Trophy? The thought gives Dan Orlovsky goosebumps. Watch the ESPN analyst's interview with Brad Galli previewing the NFC Championship between the Lions and 49ers.

"This ain't an x's and o's game," Orlovsky said. "This is gonna be one of those games where Dan makes it very clear with some certain language: 'We're going to kick the living --- out of them.'"