Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Detroit Red Wings release photos of the 2022 Reverse Retro jersey

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 11.24.09 AM.png
NHL
Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 11.24.09 AM.png
Posted at 12:51 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 12:51:33-04

The Detroit Red Wings and the NHL released the first look at the 2022 adidas Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday, giving us the first look at the jerseys for the team.

According to the NHL, the Reverse Retro jerseys show off bold colors and tributes to each club's past, which they said it took about two years to design.

The league said the teams will wear the jerseys at least two times and up to eight times.

For the Red Wings, it features a black trim accent along the jersey, pants, socks, gloves and helmets. It honors the 1991 NHL 75th anniversary with a "DETROIT" wordmark inspired by the 1920 Detroit Cougars jersey.

Screen Shot 2022-10-20 at 11.28.48 AM.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI_GUBERNATORIAL_DEBATE_TUE_960x720.png

Election 2022

Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 17