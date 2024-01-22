Watch Now
Detroit Lions sign three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to practice squad, reports say

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media following the Lions' divisional playoff game over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 12:02:31-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are signing three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the practice squad, according to multiple reports.

According to the reports, Ertz will start on the practice squad and the team could potentially elevate him ahead of the NFC Championship game on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

TE Brock Wright suffered a forearm injury in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and head coach Dan Campbell said "it doesn't look real good" for both Wright and left guard Jonah Jackson.

Ertz, 33, has played more than a decade in the NFL, winning the 2017 Super Bowl with the Eagles. He spent the last three years with the Arizona Cardinals, but requested to be released from the Cardinals in November after suffered a quadriceps injury.

