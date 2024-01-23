Detroit Lions fans ready for Sunday showdown in San Francisco with the 49ers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “See you got some stuff what you get?’

“Hat, budget trip right now,” said Ben Bolin.

He heard the roar, caught the vibe, and now felt the spirit.

“I’m from Vegas. I love the city,” said Ben Bolin visiting Detroit today.

“You’re from Vegas?! What are you doing here?” asked Lewis.

I just love the city, it’s a great city. Culture is so cool. Everybody is so proud to be from here,” said Bolin.

18-year-old Ben Bolin will be working security at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during the Super Bowl and he’s hoping Detroit hits the jackpot.

“I’m praying Lions pulling for this team, fell in love with them, picked them at the start,” said Bolin. “I love Goff, I love St. Brown.”

“I love how Dan Campbell said it may be too late, but I don’t think it is. Our city is so big and such a big heart. We can bring it all in for the Lions to be this catalyst is phenomenal,” said Tara Garrity, Nemo’s General Manager.

“You feel it, loving the Lions,” said Garrity.

The bar rocked when the Lions took out Tampa Bay.

“People are high-fiving, hugging, it was awesome,” said Garrity.

There will be another watch party this weekend equipped with a shuttle going back and forth to Ford Field.

If you want to get shuttled down, Garrity said they will accommodate.

“Fantastic for the city,” said Jerry, a customer.

"I actually saw them play in 1957, floor in house got to see them in 57 and this is real.”

Everybody knows his name; Jerry will be seated right here Sunday as he has for the last 10 years.

“We gonna win?” asked Lewis.

“YES!” said Jerry.