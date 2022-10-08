Watch Now
D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark, Quintez Cephus among six out for Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable

Calling Amon-Ra St. Brown a 'spark plug' and 'hard-hat guy', Dan Campbell talked Friday about the possibility of having the wide receiver back in the Lions lineup Sunday against the New England Patriots.
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle), wide receivers DJ Chark (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot), offensive tackle Matt Nelson (calf), and defensive linemen Charles Harris (groin) and John Cominsky (wrist) out Sunday against the New England Patriots.

None of the six players ruled out participated in practice Friday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is questionable, along with wide receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle), guards Jonah Jackson (finger) and Kayode Awosika (hamstring), center Evan Brown (ankle), and linebacker Chris Board (knee). Jackson was a full participant in Friday's practice, while the other five were limited participants.

"Any time you can get a player like him back, it helps from production but also just what he brings," head coach Dan Campbell said Friday when asked about the possibility of St. Brown's return to the lineup. "He’s a spark plug, he’s a leader, he’s a hardhat guy. He’s going to bring his lunch pail and go to work, so just to have him in any capacity would be very helpful.”

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (knee), tight end TJ Hockenson (hip), and center Frank Ragnow (foot) were listed on the team's injury report without game designations. All three were full participants in Friday's practice.

