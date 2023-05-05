(WXYZ) — Charles Woodson says Michigan has proven it can be the Big Ten's best, but that's only a "stepping stone" for the program he believes should win national championships. Watch his conversation with Brad Galli:
Charles Woodson says Michigan has proven it can be Big Ten's best, but that's a 'stepping stone'
Posted at 4:04 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 04:08:40-04
(WXYZ) — Charles Woodson says Michigan has proven it can be the Big Ten's best, but that's only a "stepping stone" for the program he believes should win national championships. Watch his conversation with Brad Galli:
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.