The Blitz Week 5 Game of the Week: Byron Center defeats Forest Hills Central 15-14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bryon Center traveled to Forest Hills Central Friday night for our week five Game of the Week.

Going into this matchup, the Bulldogs and Rangers, along with East Grand Rapids, made up a three-way tie at the top of the OK White.

FHC outscored Byron Center in week three of the previous season to win 21-13— The Rangers have won three straight conference titles and 19 consecutive divisional games in the OK White.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were also undefeated so far in 2023 and coming off an impressive 49-11 conference win over Grand Rapids Christian.

In the end, Byron Center came out on top 15-14 thanks to a late-game two-point conversion.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

