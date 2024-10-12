Several West Michigan teams clinch a share of conference titles in week eight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic 24, Forest Hills Eastern 23
Game of the week - West Catholic vs. FHE
Hudsonville 35, Grandville 16
Byron Center 51, Forest Hills Northern 24
Muskegon 47, Reeths-Puffer 7
Northview 12, GR Catholic Central 3
Blitz Battle - Northview vs. Catholic Central
Unity Christian 50, South Christian 21
Kenowa Hills 43, Coopersville 41
Montague 70, Fremont 64
Whitehall 47, Ludington 10
North Muskegon 40, Ravenna 0
Harper Creek 32, Hastings 0
Schoolcraft 56, Saugatuck 7
Otsego 49, Plainwell 21
Portage Central 23, Portage Northern 6
Gobles 20, Martin 14
Climax Scotts 36, Bellevue 6
