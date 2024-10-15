Oshnock named Lions High School Football Coach of the Week

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have named Ryan Oshnock of Grand Rapids Northview High School the week seven recipient of the 2024 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Oshnock’s Wildcats defeated Ottawa-Kent Conference-Black Division opponent Grand Rapids Catholic Central 12-3 to advance to 7-0 for the first time since 1977 and only the 4th time in school history. Northview is currently ranked No. 3 in Division 2. On Friday, October 18th, the Wildcats host Holland Christian for their final regular season home game in only the 2nd matchup all-time between these two programs.

Ryan Oshnock named Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week

Oshnock is in his 13th season as a high school football coach and currently in this 4th season as head coach at Grand Rapids Northview. The win vs. GR Catholic Central served as Oshnock’s 50th win as a high school football head coach. Prior to Northview, Oshnock was the head coach at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (2014-15) and Holland West Ottawa (2016-2020) and two years as an assistant coach at James F Byrnes High School in Duncan, SC. He has also held assistant coaching positions at the collegiate level at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Ferris State and Eastern Michigan.

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Oshnock to discuss the Week #7 victory, his thoughts about Holland Christian and the differences between coaching at the high school and the collegiate level. Oshnock was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visitingwww.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek [detroitlions.com].

