Northview kicks their way to a 12-3 victory over CC for a share of the Black

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview football clinched at least a share of the OK Black conference title with a 12-3 win over GR Catholic Central.

The Cougars scored a field goal in the second quarter, and the Wildcats followed up with a touchdown but the PAT was blocked so it was 6-3 at the half.

Wildcats clinch a share of the OK Black title. First time they’ve even had a share of a conference title since 1970 https://t.co/r7mdmUPWy9 — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) October 12, 2024

The score stayed that way throughout the third quarter. Then Northview excited their lead as Oscar Sanchez kicked a 37 yard field goal to go up 9-3. Northview would get the ball back with five minutes left in the game and he would do it again, pushing their lead to 12-3.

Brady Becker pulled down an interception in the final minute and a half for the Wildcats to secure the win. It's the first time since 1970 that Northview has even earned a share of their conference title, and they dished CC just their fourth loss ever at the CAT since it opened in 2016.

Blitz Battle - Northview vs. Catholic Central

After the win, Becker and Sanchez gave credit to their defense and staying calm in big moments.

"We've got a sound defense, I'd like to give our defense the credit. We stick together, we game plan, we do our stuff. We stick to it and we get our job," said Brady Becker.

"I just tried to control myself and not let anything shake me or be scared at all. I just focused on, what if I make this? It would bring victory for our team," said Sanchez.

