ZEELAND, Mich. — Mona Shores trailed Zeeland East 16-14 in the opening half before a touchdown in the final minute of the opening half to take a 21-16 lead into half.

The Sailors would pull away in after intermission for a 49-30 win to improve to 3-0 in OK Green play.

Matt Koziak's group will take on Reeths-Puffer in week six.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

