GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After an injury to starting quarterback Joey Silveri in week four, John Passinault started his first game under center for the Cougars.

The senior would throw for five touchdowns in the 47-7 win over Ottawa Hills as the team improves to 5-0 on the season.

