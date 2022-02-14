EGR basketball raises funds for assistant coach who suffered brain aneurysm

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids boys and girls basketball teams held a babysitting fundraiser on Sunday at the high school gym.

About 25 kids attended as the teams were raising money for Derrick Owens Jr. who suffered a brain aneurysm last month.

Owens Jr. is the junior varsity boys coach and the son of varsity coach Derrick Owens Sr..

"You know we are truly loved," Owens Sr. said. "You never really know until these type of circumstances come up and the support from East Grand Rapids and the support from the Grand Rapids community has just been inspiring."

Owens Jr. is home from the hospital now but still has a long road to recovery.