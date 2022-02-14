Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

EGR basketball raises funds for assistant coach who suffered brain aneurysm

Pioneer players watched people's kids at the gym on Sunday
items.[0].videoTitle
East Grand Rapids Basketball Comes Together To Support Assistant Coach
Posted at 2:50 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 14:50:44-05

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The East Grand Rapids boys and girls basketball teams held a babysitting fundraiser on Sunday at the high school gym.

About 25 kids attended as the teams were raising money for Derrick Owens Jr. who suffered a brain aneurysm last month.

Owens Jr. is the junior varsity boys coach and the son of varsity coach Derrick Owens Sr..

"You know we are truly loved," Owens Sr. said. "You never really know until these type of circumstances come up and the support from East Grand Rapids and the support from the Grand Rapids community has just been inspiring."

Owens Jr. is home from the hospital now but still has a long road to recovery.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News