Coopersville claims 5th-straight win with victory over Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Despite being just seven miles apart, Coopersville and Allendale didn't start playing one another on a yearly basis until 11 years ago when the Falcons joined the OK Blue.

Our week nine Blitz Game of the Week was a back-and-forth nail biter throughout until the Broncos' defense made a big play in the fourth quarter— Brooks Hadden knocked it out of Allendale's possession, Lance O'Brien hopped on the ball and Coopersville wins the game 24-21.

Coopersville 24, Allendale 21

“I saw him coming out on the outside and then, he had the ball in his right hand, so I just reached in and took it out,” Brooks Hadden, who forced the Broncos’ win-clinching fumble in the fourth quarter, recalled. “I saw the ball right there, took it, saw it pop out…land on it.”

“Our line is just beautiful. They’re making holes the size of trucks that we can drive through, so it feels really good,” Evan Arnold, who racked up ten carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, said. “You know, half the time I was getting touched by, like, their safety— no one else so, I mean, it’s just one big run away from scoring touchdowns.”

“Just a group of seniors who have kind of been through it, you know, they’ve really led our team and they did it again tonight,” Coopersville Head Coach Ed Kaman added. “There were some ups and downs and credit to Allendale— they played really well. It was a physical game. It’s a rivalry game. We knew it was gonna be a ball game and our kids just hung in there. There was a lot of peaks and valleys and we stayed to it, stayed physical and disciplined and won the game. I’m really proud of the kids.”

