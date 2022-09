WHITEHALL, Mich. — Montague paid a visit to rival Whitehall for our week four Blitz Battle.

Going into Friday night’s matchup, the Vikings had possession of the red, white and blue bell, thanks a week eight win in 2021, which snapped a six-game losing streak.

Whitehall 60, Montague 6

Whitehall will hold onto the bell for another year after defeating Montague 60-6.

