Albion rolls right past Bluffton in week two, now 2-0 this season

ALBION, Mich. — The 2021 MIAA Co-champs, Albion, hosted Bluffton on Saturday in week two of the college football season. The Brits came out firing from the start and didn't let up through the entirety of the game.

Sophomore quarterback Luke Lovell put up career numbers, completing 20 of 32 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown, giving Albion a spark early on.

The hosts put up 740 yards of total offense – the most since 733 were racked up against Augustana in 2015.

Albion did not punt once all afternoon and converted all eight red zone opportunities.

Albion plays their first road game next weekend, taking on defending HCAC Champion, Rose-Hulman. Kick off in Terre Haute is scheduled for noon.

