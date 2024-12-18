TEMPLATE -- Morning News Article

Keep Michigan Safe is a program FOX 17 is proud to be a part of— helping raise awareness of fire safety in West Michigan and around our state.

Today we celebrate 1 year of the our partnership with with E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. to make sure families in West Michigan are prepared in case of a fire!

Firefighters have checked thousands of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in homes — finding nearly 85% of them were non-functioning or not installed at all.

Don't worry— each household was outfitted with detectors and knowledge to keep their families safe.

Cheers to a successful first year and thanks for spreading the word for us, West Michigan.

