Rose Bowl victory excitement has Michigan fans buying up championship swag in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — University of Michigan fans in Ann Arbor are on cloud nine, reeling from Monday night's nail-biting, overtime victory of Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

It's the first time Michigan has won the Rose Bowl since 1998 and at The M Den on Michigan's Ann Arbor campus, fans were clamoring for swag.

"I mean, this is history right here," said Dearron Haygood, manager at The M Den. "Before we even opened our doors, our phones started ringing. People are looking for the Rose Bowl championship product already."

Haygood said they will have championship gear coming in Tuesday afternoon and throughout the week, plenty of time for fans hoping to watch Monday's National Championship game in it.

The Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor is already selling tickets for a National Championship watch party starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Select Emagine Theaters are also selling tickets for watch parties.

"I mean the team is 14-0, so the Michigan fan base is just beyond excited," said Haygood.

Haygood said that apparel graphics for next week's National Championship game are already made.

The store is hoping this time next week their Rose Bowl Champions merch sits next to new National Champions merch.