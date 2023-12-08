Reports: Hunter Biden expected to face new criminal charges

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was expected to face a new set of federal criminal charges according to multiple reports citing people familiar with the matter which surfaced on Thursday.

While it wasn't clear what the specific nature of the charges would be, NBC news reported that they could be related, at least in part, to taxes.

Scripps News noted earlier on Thursday that while reports of the expected charges have surfaced, no court documents confirming the possible charges had been released and made public by Thursday night.

CNN first reported on the charges.

Recently, special counsel David Weiss worked with a federal grand jury out of Los Angeles to analyze evidence and obtain witness testimony regarding possible tax-related charges in a criminal probe against the U.S. president's son.

Hunter Biden already faces other criminal charges, including those out of the state of Delaware related to the purchase of a gun.

A spokesperson for Weiss didn't immediately release a public statement regarding the matter or respond to media requests for further comment.





This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

