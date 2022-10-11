This GE nugget ice maker is $160 off during Amazon’s Early Prime Access sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Right now, Prime members are in luck. Amazon is hosting another Prime Day sale, Prime Early Access, and this one offers 48 hours of deals ahead of the holidays, with rock-bottom prices on electronic devices, home goods, toys and more. To get the deals, you can become a Prime member the very same day you purchase.

New deals will surface throughout the event, so keep checking back to Amazon’s Early Access deal page for the latest price drops.

Right now, one of our favorite deals is on a nugget ice maker. If you’ve ever been to Sonic Drive-In and ordered a cold drink, you’ve experienced this crave-worthy, chewable nugget ice.

The GE Profile Opal makes up to 24 pounds of nugget ice each day, right on your countertop. Developed to avoid ice clumps and make one pound of fresh ice per hour, it holds up to 3 pounds of ice at a time. While this countertop appliance is normally $579, it’s currently available for $419!

It features a side tank that attaches to the ice maker. No water hookup is needed — just plug it into a standard electrical outlet and fill the water reservoir with a pitcher. With this nugget ice maker, your first batch will be ready in 20 minutes or less.

The GE Profile Opal countertop ice maker comes highly rated, with more than 19,000 global ratings and an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Reviewer Terry in SA said her family is in love with this ice maker, and it’s brought them joy since their favorite fast-food nugget ice resource (Sonic) closed near them. She suggested anyone living in a city with hard water should purchase a filter, and she descales weekly with vinegar or the GE descaler.

Some reviewers mentioned the noise takes time to get used to, as well as using distilled water to keep it happy, even though the manufacturer says tap water is just fine.

User Jason said he’s had this ice maker for more than two years and it’s “still going strong.”

Are you one of those people who likes to order extra ice with your soft drink? If so, wouldn’t it be nice to have access to a nugget ice maker in your own home?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.