Nikki Haley wins DC's Republican primary, her first victory of 2024

Nikki Haley just won her first presidential primary on Sunday.

The Republican presidential candidate and former United Nations Ambassador emerged victorious in the Washington, D.C., Republican Primary, securing all 19 of the district’s delegates.

Needing to gain a ton of ground ahead of Super Tuesday, Haley spent part of her Sunday in the Green Mountain State of Vermont, courting Republicans, Democrats, and Independents.

Haley also traveled to Maine Sunday to make her final bid to voters in New England.

Meanwhile, former President Trump, who didn't hold any public campaign events today, spent Saturday night in Virginia.

Trump focused his attacks on President Joe Biden, calling Biden the "real threat to democracy."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com