Woman loses more than $200, bank account drained after concert ticket scam on Venmo

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As concert season approaches, it's important to be weary of ticket scams.

A Clarkston woman says she was duped out of more than $200 and then had her bank account hacked.

"There was a lady from one of our local chat sites that was selling the tickets for a cheap price," said Melanie Olson, who lives in Clarkston.

Olson said the seller’s profile seemed legit. The advertisement stated the person bought tickets but couldn't make the show.

"This lady said these tickets were her daughter's birthday gift and that she was not able to use and she wanted someone who really liked Morgan Wallen to enjoy them," Olson said.

Olson used Venmo to pay $220 for two tickets. The current asking price on major ticket websites is about $400.

Over Facebook messenger, the seller told Olson she was having trouble sending the tickets.

"I teach, don't make a whole lot of money and as soon as I transferred the money, I was blocked," Olson said.

Four days after she was scammed out of the tickets, her bank account was hacked and emptied.

Olson said the scammer likely hacked her Venmo first and accessed her debit card information.

"To see the account say zero, it was pretty devastating," Olson said.

Olson posted about her ordeal in the Lake Orion chat group. Within a couple hours, several people had commented saying they too had been scammed — some even by the same person.

She reported the thief to the sheriff's office.

"I went to Oakland County and had a really nice talk. And she said the same thing, you know, (Facebook) Marketplace, Venmo, Pay Pal, they all seem so secure and they aren't," Olson said.

Olson says from now on, she'll be more careful.

It's important when buying tickets to always ask for proof. You can also do a quick Google search on the seller.

Olson has advice for those who think something is a scam.

"If something looks off or feels off, don't do it," Olson said.

Information on how to avoid scams on Venmo can be found on aura.com.

7 Action News tried to contact the seller but didn't hear back Tuesday night.

In most cases, Venmo will not refund your money and the best course of action is to contact your bank.