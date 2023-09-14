What it means to work under an expired contract ahead of potential UAW 'Stand Up Strike'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The UAW contract deadline with the Big Three is 11:59 p.m. tonight.

Last night, UAW President Shawn Fain outlined his “Stand Up Strike” strategy in case a deal could not be reached.

In the plan, select locals would be called to stand up and strike. Fain said it’s aimed at creating confusion for the companies and giving the UAW leverage in negotiations.

But what does that mean for workers who aren't called to strike? The UAW explains that they would maintain strike readiness and will be working under an expired contract.

The UAW says the majority of the contract will remain in effect, including terms and conditions of employment, which they say cannot be changed by workplace management. An attorney who is serving as legal counsel for the UAW said in a video statement that workers do not become at-will employees upon contract expiration. He said members will maintain just cause and can't be disciplined or fired without justification as the grievance procedure remains in place. Management will not be allowed to change wages and benefits and past practices, according to the attorney.

Here's what the UAW has listed in terms of FAQs when it comes to working without a contract: