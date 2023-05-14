What do moms really, really want for Mother's Day?

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — May 14th is Mother's Day, and the question on everyone's mind is, what do you get your mama? Flowers or something else?

7 Action News reporter Faraz Javed was at Rose Hill Center in Holly and asked shoppers the important question.

"Amanda, I see you are buying flowers for your mom," asked Javed.

"Yup, we got some for my mom, for my grandmother, great-grandmother, and some for myself," Amanda Jeske.

" I like that, you are a mother as well," said Javed.

"That's right!" replied Jeske.

"So what is the perfect gift for Mother's Day?" asked Javed.

"Peace and quiet," said Jeske.

That's because, having two little kids of her own, Amanda Jeske feels young moms are always busy and have a lot on their plate.

"Do you ever wish folks would ask you, Amanda, what do you want for Mother's Day?" asked Javed.

"yeah!" replied Jeske.

"Did you ever ask your mom?" asked Javed.

"I don't think so," said Jeske.

Meanwhile, sisters Shelley Rickwalt and Amy Cromwell have been on a shopping spree.

"You bought your mom one flower basket and a solar light. And you bought all this for yourself?" asked Javed.

"Yeah its Mother's Day, I'm a mom, we bought our own Mother's Day gift," said Rickwalt & Cromwell.

I asked them to call their mom, Pam Carell, to see if she wanted anything besides flowers and solar lights.

"So they've nailed it every year?" asked Javed.

"Yes, they have! They know me well," said Carell.

But Shelley and Amy, who also have their own kids, apparently have a Mother's Day wish list.

"So do they know you want a diamond earring, and you want a facial?" asked Javed.

"They didn't ask," said Rickwalt & Cromwell.

"So how would you feel if they just got you flowers?" asked Javed.

"Flowers are perfect!" said Rickwalt & Cromwell.

However, Julie Hamilton had the perfect plan. The mother of three brought her mom Susan Papple to select her own flowers. And the best part, it's an annual tradition.

"What makes Mother's Day special?" asked Javed.

"Well, for sure, we have breakfast together, and then they help me plant, or they stay out of my way while I plant," said Papple.

"And this year all your girls are mothers, so that's kind of special, the first year all of us being moms," said Hamilton.

Lastly, regardless of the gift, remember to wish your mom a Happy Mother's Day!