We're gaining nearly 3 minutes of daylight every day

While we sprung forward overnight on Sunday and lost an hour of sleep, our days will continue to get longer as we head toward warmer weather and the spring.

One thing that is frustrating about the time change in March is how late the sunrise is. As we get used to sunrises before 7 a.m., after we sprung forward, the sunrise is near 8 a.m.

On Monday, March 13, the sunrise was at 7:49 a.m. and the sunset will be at 7:37 p.m.

However, with that change, we are gaining nearly three minutes of daylight every day. Specifically, 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said we'll gain 2 minutes 50 seconds of daylight every day through the end of the month.

By March 31, according to the Time and Date website, the sunrise will be at 7:16 a.m. and the sunset will be 7:56 p.m. in Detroit.

The first sunset after 8 p.m. will come on April 3, and our sunrises will once again be before 7 a.m. starting April 10 with a 6:59 a.m. sunrise.

We'll continue to gain daylight hours until the summer solstice on June 21, and then after that, we'll start losing daylight. At first, it'll only be a few seconds, but starting July 8, we'll lose more than one minute of daylight per day.

What would happen if Michigan kept Daylight Saving Time all year long?

What would happen in Michigan if we kept Daylight Saving Time all year? Several things.

First, as 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes explained, it would be great in the summer – we'd get later sunsets and the sun rises at a decent hour.

In January though, the sun wouldn't rise until after 9 a.m. That means kids standing in the dark at bus stops, and the volume of traffic is much higher after dark.

Also, because the sun wouldn't rise until significantly later, that means colder mornings with roads staying icy longer.

Throughout winter, the sun wouldn't rise until after 8 a.m. in all of November, December, January and February.

For instance: In June, the sunrise would be at 5:55 a.m. and sunset at 9:13 p.m.

But, in January if we kept Daylight Saving Time, the sunrise would be at 9:01 a.m. and the sunset would be at 6:10 p.m.

6 tips that might prevent a Daylight Saving Time 'hangover'

Losing one hour of sleep doesn’t seem like a lot, but it can really affect your body. That’s because it can take days for your body to adjust and you end up with cumulative sleep loss. That not only makes you fatigued, but it can also mess with your focus and attention span, which can lead to unexpected mishaps.

In fact, research has found that Daylight Saving Time can increase workplace injuries and car accidents too.

Planning for the time change in advance will definitely help. Here’s what you can do: