VIDEO: Freighter runs aground in Detroit River near Belle Isle this morning

The United States Coast Guard-Detroit confirms a ship has run aground this morning in the Detroit River.

It happened on the Canadian side of Belle Isle. The ship was headed from Detroit to Milwaukee when it ran aground near Belle Isle, and had just left Detroit after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard said the 639-foot freighter ran soft aground, meaning it hit mud and soft ground and did not strike the island.

It is carrier salt, and there were no injuries, no pollution and no damage reported. The river remains open to traffic.

The Coast Guard said planning is underway to refloat the ship and determine the cause.

The M/V Mark W. Barker is the newest ship from The Interlake Steamship Company and was launched just last year. It was the first U.S. Great Lakes ship built on the Great Lakes since 1983.

Chopper 7 shows video from over the Detroit River this morning.

