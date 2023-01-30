University of Michigan Health System says cyber attack affecting public websites

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Health System says a cyber attack on a vendor is affecting their public websites.
The hospital system has released the following statement about the attack. They also stress none of the affect systems contain patient information.
University of Michigan Health has been experiencing intermittent problems with its public websites as a result of a cyber attack on a third-party vendor we use to host some of our sites. We are working with the third-party to mitigate it and expect to have our sites functional as soon as possible.
Patients can still access the patient portal via myuofmhealth.org.
The only sites that have been attacked are public websites hosted by a third-party vendor. None of the sites impacted contain patient information, and all patient information is safe.