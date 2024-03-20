Uncle arrested for allegedly shooting, killing nephew at birthday party in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have a man in custody who allegedly shot his nephew during a birthday party at a home on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Bishop Street near King Richard Street.

Police said a birthday party was happening and a man shot and killed his nephew, who police believe was in his early 50s. The uncle then took off from the scene in a pick-up truck and went to his home on Lesure Street.

Police went to his home and found out the suspect was not actually there. He was taken into custody after he showed up at a local hospital

Investigators talked to the man on the phone briefly before his phone died.

"There was a domestic dispute. there was of course alcohol involved," Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said.

