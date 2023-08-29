These are the top 20 high schools in Michigan for 2023-24

U.S. News & World Report released its education rankings for high schools in the U.S., evaluating nearly 18,000 public schools across the country.

According to the site, International Academy - Macomb ranked as the fifth-best magnet school in the country. Magnet high schools are public schools that offer specialized courses.

The school also ranked as the top school in Michigan.

"Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world," says Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News. "Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive."

Below you'll find the top 20 high schools in Michigan, according to U.S. News & World Report.

