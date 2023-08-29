Watch Now
These are the top 20 high schools in Michigan for 2023-24

U.S. News & World Report released its education rankings for high schools in the U.S., evaluating nearly 18,000 public schools across the country.

According to the site, International Academy - Macomb ranked as the fifth-best magnet school in the country. Magnet high schools are public schools that offer specialized courses.

The school also ranked as the top school in Michigan.

"Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world," says Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News. "Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive."

Below you'll find the top 20 high schools in Michigan, according to U.S. News & World Report.

  1. International Academy of Macomb - Clinton Township
  2. International Academy - Bloomfield Hills
  3. City High Middle School - Grand Rapids
  4. Washtenaw International High School - Ypsilanti
  5. Troy High School - Troy
  6. Skyline High School - Ann Arbor
  7. Rochester Adams High School - Rochester Hills
  8. Novi High School - Novi
  9. Pioneer High School - Ann Arbor
  10. Northville High School - Northville
  11. Grosse Pointe South High School - Grosse Pointe Farms
  12. Black River Public School - Holland
  13. Athens High School - Troy
  14. Okemos High School - Okemos
  15. East Grand Rapids High School - Grand Rapids
  16. Central High School - Grand Rapids
  17. Seaholm high School - Birmingham
  18. Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy - Saginaw
  19. Stoney Creek High School - Rochester Hills
  20. University High School Academy - Lathrup Village
