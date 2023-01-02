Struggling to keep your New Year's resolution? Follow these steps

(WXMI) — We hope your New Year's resolution has survived two days into 2023. If not, or if you haven't started yet, it's ok. It's never too late to improve.

One way to improve yourself has to do with something we all have — some of us are holding it in our hands right now.

Whether lifting it, or losing it, many targets are set on weight this time of year. Diet plans and gym memberships are flying off the shelves. New Year's resolutions, though, are wide ranging.

I polled the most joyous of rooms: the FOX 17 newsroom.

But it likely doesn't matter. Studies show 80 percent of New Year's resolutions fail.

So what can you do when the weight of the year ahead seems so heavy? Experts suggest starting small.

"We need to take little baby steps in any habit, whether they be digital, mental, physical, emotional, spiritual," says Mark Ostach, a Michigan author on digital wellness and human connection. "I think part of it’s understanding the psychology of habits and hoping that we can realize that it's the tiny shifts that make a bigger difference than the more drastic, you know, cold-turkey shifts."

Mark suggests one of the easiest changes that could have the biggest impact on your well-being is ending what he calls doom scrolling in your sacred space.

"I would suggest that you start your day and end your day without your phone,” says Mark. “And that can be 15 minutes or 5 minutes."

Doing that can set the tone for the rest of the day.

"If you think of your brain as a sponge, whatever you're dipping your mind into in the mornings is what you're going to wring out for the rest of the mornings, in your conversations, in your tone and in your intention," Mark explains.

And taking it one day at a time can set the tone for the rest of the year.

