Sports fans say inclement weather is not deterring weekend Lions, Wolverine celebrations

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wet and heavy snow and cold temperatures throughout the weekend is not deterring dedicated sports fans who still plan on attending all celebratory events happening in Ann Arbor and Detroit.

On Saturday, the Michigan College Football Playoff National Champions will be participating in a parade through campus at 4 p.m. The parade will follow a celebration event at the Crisler Center at 7 p.m., where fans will hear from players and coaches.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lion's are hosting their first-ever playoff game at Ford Field against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, and fans still plan on heading to Detroit for tailgates and events at bars.

“Nothing’s stopping us," University of Michigan student William Giarraputo and his friends said about attending the parade. “We’re going bananas.”

The University of Michigan 2023 Michigan Football Championship Parade Route

Michigan fans say they plan on being at the parade to welcome their national champions back to Ann Arbor after the big win Monday, even though Ann Arbor is expecting snow and windy conditions Saturday.

“I’m pretty excited for the parade and it’s just a testament to the Michigan grit," Giarraputo said.

The University of Michigan Police Department provided safety tips for all fans to keep in mind this weekend for the parade:



If you have children with you, take a group selfie before heading out

Carry as few valuables as possible (ID, keys, cash, etc.)

Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly

Stay out of the roadway and on the curb at all times

Remember, bus routes may be affected

Park in a legal space

Be aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity

Road closures will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for the parade and will include the closures of South University Avenue between State Street and East University Avenue, and State Street from South University to Granger Avenue.

The 7 p.m. Crisler Center celebration where players and coaches will speak is already sold out.

Meanwhile in Detroit, Lions fans say they still plan on being in the city for the game to tailgate despite the cold and snow. Bars also still plan on hosting tailgating events including Second Best Detroit.

“It’s going to be cold this weekend. What better place to tailgate than inside at the bar," Second Best director of operations Michael Gray said.

The bar is offering deals Sunday and their doors open at 1 p.m. to welcome the influx of fans.

“We’re amping up our staffing. We’ve got a couple different food and beverage specials, and we just anticipate a big enthusiastic crowd," Gray said.

Lions kickoff is Sunday at Ford Field at 8 p.m.