SkyBridge Michigan gets 150K lights for winter holiday display

SkyBridge Michigan is all lit up for the holiday season as part of winter and holiday programming over the next couple of months. A massive light display across the SkyBridge at Boyne will run from Nov. 22 through March 31. The lights were installed by Zoro's Lights of Livonia and features more than 150,000 twinkling lights.
Posted at 3:56 PM, Nov 13, 2023
The resort is also hosting its annual holiday open house on Dec. 16 and includes SkyBridge Michigan, scenic chair rides on the Hemlock Lift, pictures with Santa, a Grinchmas meet-and-greet and hot cocoa with The Grinch.

The bridge spans 1,203 feet long between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge at Boyne Mountain. It's 118 feet at its highest and guests can take rides on the chairlift to go up to the mountain's top.

It's modeled after the famous Gatlinburg SkyBridge at Boyne's sister property, the Gatlinburg Skylift Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

