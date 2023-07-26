Watch Now
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

People Sinead O'Connor
Antonio Calanni/AP
FILE - This is Oct. 5, 2014, file photo of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy. O'Connor emotionally pleaded for help and opened up about her struggles with mental illness in a rambling Facebook video posted on Aug. 3, 2017. A follow-up Facebook said to be made on O’Connor’s behalf late Monday said the singer was OK. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 14:28:11-04

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has died at 56.

The gifted and troubled Irish performer was known for her shaved head and for her fierce and expressive voice.

O’Connor, who began her musical career singing on the streets of Dublin, was a star from her 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra.” She became an international sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” an emotional performance that topped charts from Europe to Australia and brought O’Connor multiple Grammy Award nominations.

In 1991, O’Connor was named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
