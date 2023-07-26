Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has died at 56.

The gifted and troubled Irish performer was known for her shaved head and for her fierce and expressive voice.

O’Connor, who began her musical career singing on the streets of Dublin, was a star from her 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra.” She became an international sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” an emotional performance that topped charts from Europe to Australia and brought O’Connor multiple Grammy Award nominations.

In 1991, O’Connor was named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone.

