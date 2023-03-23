Short's Brewing gears up for summer with second-quarter beer lineup

Just in time for the return of shorts season, Short's Brewing announced the release of its second-quarter lineup with the return of Soft Parade Shandy and Psychedelic Cat Grass to be available year-round.
According to Short's, Psychedelic Cat Grass, a triple dry-hopped India Pale Ale, will launch in April and then be available throughout the year. It will be delivered to select accounts in less than 24 hours after being packaged.
The Northern Michigan brewery will also celebrate its 19th year of business in Bellaire with an old-school celebration on Saturday, April 29 with beers, music and the debut of the new beer garden.
“Striking the balance between fan faves and new releases is always tricky. But, we’re genuinely excited to drink every single one of these products—personally very excited for Freedom of ‘78 to come back.” Stated Kerry Lynch, Sales Director for the brewery. “We’re gearing up for a really awesome summer.”
Below is the release schedule for the second quarter.
April
Soft Parade Shandy: Seasonal
Berry Ale blended with lemonade, 4.2% ABV
12 oz cans, six packs, 12 packs, 18 packs, draft. Available in MI, IN, IL, OH, CO, WI, TN
Batch 15,000: One-time drop
American Sour Ale with papaya and soursop, ABV TBD but it’ll be big.
12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in Michigan.
May
Pure Michigan Summer: Seasonal
India Pale Ale made with all Michigan ingredients, 4.2% ABV
12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, IN, IL, OH, CO, TN
Freedom of ‘78: One-time drop
American India Pale Ale with guava, 8% ABV
12 oz cans, six packs, drafts. Available in MI, IN, IL, OH, CO, WI, TN
Starcut Ciders: Peach Mosa: Seasonal
Peach cider with fresh orange juice, 4.8% ABV
12 oz cans, six packs, drafts. Available in MI, OH, CO, IL, IN, WI, TN
June
Local’s Lime: One-time drop
The best-selling craft lager in Michigan, with the perfect hit of lime. 5.2% ABV
12 oz cans, six packs, 12 packs, draft. Available in MI, IN, OH.
Nicie: One-time drop
The Most Refreshing Beer in the History of the World! American Pale Wheat: 5.4% abv
12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in Michigan and Indiana.
Strawberry Short’s Cake: One-time drop
Golden Ale brewed with strawberries and milk sugar, 4.4% ABV
12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, IN, IL, OH, CO, TN
Starcut Ciders: Squishy: Seasonal
Cherry hard cider: 6.3% ABV
12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, CO, IL, IN, WI, TN