Short's Brewing gears up for summer with second-quarter beer lineup

Just in time for the return of shorts season, Short's Brewing announced the release of its second-quarter lineup with the return of Soft Parade Shandy and Psychedelic Cat Grass to be available year-round.

According to Short's, Psychedelic Cat Grass, a triple dry-hopped India Pale Ale, will launch in April and then be available throughout the year. It will be delivered to select accounts in less than 24 hours after being packaged.

The Northern Michigan brewery will also celebrate its 19th year of business in Bellaire with an old-school celebration on Saturday, April 29 with beers, music and the debut of the new beer garden.

“Striking the balance between fan faves and new releases is always tricky. But, we’re genuinely excited to drink every single one of these products—personally very excited for Freedom of ‘78 to come back.” Stated Kerry Lynch, Sales Director for the brewery. “We’re gearing up for a really awesome summer.”

Below is the release schedule for the second quarter.

April

Soft Parade Shandy: Seasonal

Berry Ale blended with lemonade, 4.2% ABV

12 oz cans, six packs, 12 packs, 18 packs, draft. Available in MI, IN, IL, OH, CO, WI, TN

Batch 15,000: One-time drop

American Sour Ale with papaya and soursop, ABV TBD but it’ll be big.

12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in Michigan.

May

Pure Michigan Summer: Seasonal

India Pale Ale made with all Michigan ingredients, 4.2% ABV

12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, IN, IL, OH, CO, TN

Freedom of ‘78: One-time drop

American India Pale Ale with guava, 8% ABV

12 oz cans, six packs, drafts. Available in MI, IN, IL, OH, CO, WI, TN

Starcut Ciders: Peach Mosa: Seasonal

Peach cider with fresh orange juice, 4.8% ABV

12 oz cans, six packs, drafts. Available in MI, OH, CO, IL, IN, WI, TN

June

Local’s Lime: One-time drop

The best-selling craft lager in Michigan, with the perfect hit of lime. 5.2% ABV

12 oz cans, six packs, 12 packs, draft. Available in MI, IN, OH.

Nicie: One-time drop

The Most Refreshing Beer in the History of the World! American Pale Wheat: 5.4% abv

12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in Michigan and Indiana.

Strawberry Short’s Cake: One-time drop

Golden Ale brewed with strawberries and milk sugar, 4.4% ABV

12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, IN, IL, OH, CO, TN

Starcut Ciders: Squishy: Seasonal

Cherry hard cider: 6.3% ABV

12 oz cans, six packs, draft. Available in MI, OH, CO, IL, IN, WI, TN