GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are responding to a car in the Grand River on the north side of Grand Rapids.

The call came in around 11 a.m. to the west side of the Grand River just south of Ann Street.

A witness on scene tells FOX 17 that multiple rescuers are there with fire trucks and rescue boats.

Viewer Photo

It's unknown if anyone is inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.