Court docs: Owner of Hastings construction company files for bankruptcy, owes $708K

HASTINGS, Mich. — The owner of a Hastings construction company that has been under investigation by the FOX 17 Problem Solvers for months has filed for bankruptcy.

Bay to Bay Building Concepts LLC and owner Jerold Saeman had their licenses revoked by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) in July 2023 for allegedly violating the state’s occupational code and left clients in dangerous conditions from their work.

The FOX 17 Problem Solvers learned of numerous complaints from homeowners saying the company’s work cost them thousands of dollars. Some of them were reimbursed after our involvement.

Documents obtained from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan says Monday’s bankruptcy filing shows Saeman owes approximately $708,000 to more than 100 people, many of whom are former customers.

Previously, LARA stated Bay to Bay owed more than $66,000 to 12 homeowners.

RELATED: Hastings construction company owes former employee $35K in unpaid wages, other fees

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube