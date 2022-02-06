Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come 'any day'

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Russia could invade Ukraine “any day," launching a conflict that would come at an “enormous human cost." The senior adviser to President Joe Biden offered the stark warning Sunday, the day after U.S. officials confirmed that Russia has assembled at least 70% of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion. Meanwhile, elite U.S troops and equipment landed in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. The troops are part of a deployment ordered by Biden to show the U.S. commitment to eastern flank NATO allies.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 16:02:46-05
