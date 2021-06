LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Board of Canvassers will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss petitions to recall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A Court of Appeals recently affirmed the canvassers' approval of the petitions.

The petitions seek to recall Whitmer because of her executive orders during the pandemic.

Watch the meeting live here at 2 p.m.