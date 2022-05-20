LANSING, Mich. — A 19-year-old man is in custody after police say he hid two loaded riffles on a playground near Riddle Elementary School just west of downtown Lansing.

Police say on Tuesday at around 7:15 p.m., they were called to the 200 block of South Jenison Avenue for a weapons complaint. Upon arrival, officers spotted two boys and one man. All three were taken into custody.

With the help of a police dog, officers wear able to find both of the rifles. One was concealed on playground equipment at the park.

Police say 19-year-old Jabriel McGriff had possession of the weapons and he was taken into custody. Mcgriff is now facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, posessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle and posessing a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

“This happened several hours after school was dismissed, and no students were in danger," the Lansing School District said in a statement. "Today as soon as the Lansing School District was notified, we immediately sent out the below communication to the Riddle School District staff and families.”

McGriff will be in court on May 27.

