Parents express anger over sexually explicit performance recorded at Mt. Clemens High School

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI (WXYZ) — A video from over the weekend showing a stripper performing in the middle of the Mt. Clemens High School gym spread quickly across social media.

Parents and people living in the community are now questioning the school board on how this happened.

"You have failed us," one parent says.

“Someone has to lose their job over this because this is not acceptable,” another parent, Christine Brownie said.

On Monday, The Mount Clemens superintendent told 7 Action News that the gym was rented out for what was supposed to be a sweetest day charity event.

The promoter, someone they have rented to in the past with no issues, has now severed ties with the board and will no longer be able to rent from them.

An investigation is also now underway, and parents aren't pleased with the response.

“Someone dropped the ball here and that’s where we have to get right here,” one parent says.

“Right now we are showing them an example of pushing the blame to someone else,” another one adds.

“You are a failure to our tax dollars and your responsibility to your board member seats,” a community member said.

The board decided to suspend renting out any schools for 30 days so they can review their vetting process and complete their investigation.

“I apologize for the activity that happened on Saturday evening. It’s unacceptable, disgusting,” School board president Dr. David McFadden said.