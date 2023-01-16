Officials say mental health crisis led to death of mom, 2 children in Pontiac field

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and two of her children died of hypothermia in a Pontiac field near the Lakeside Housing Project.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 35-year-old mother was having a mental health crisis and reportedly believed someone was trying to kill her and that “everyone was in on it.”

Family was reportedly trying to get her help, but she refused and fled with the children.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office provides update after mom, children found dead in field

Officials say she took her three children to the field and told them to go to sleep.

Officials say a 10-year-old girl survived the night and went to a nearby home for help, telling them that her family had passed away in a field.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said deputies later found the woman and her two sons, ages 3 and 9 dead.

The 10-year-old is currently at the hospital in stable condition.

Sheriff Bouchard advocated for more support for mental health resources in the community.

If you need help, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also reach out to the Common Ground Resource and Crisis Center: https://commongroundhelps.org/

