No Laying Up highlighting Michigan golf during new season of 'Tourist Sauce' debuting Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Golf media brand "No Laying Up" is premiering its newest season of Tourist Sauce on Wednesday night, and this year, it's all about Michigan.

No Laying Up includes Chris Solomon, Todd Schuster, who goes by Tron Carter, D.J. Piehowski, Neil Schuster, Phil Landes, known as Big Randy, Ben Hotaling and Cody McBride.

The crew has traveled around the U.S. and world for its Tourist Sauce season, with visits to Ireland, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand, Oregon, California and North and South Carolina. On top of several podcasts, they have different travel and golf shows on YouTube.

The crew traveled to Michigan over the summer and hit up courses around the state. Michigan is a hotbed for golf with more than 650 public courses around the state, and hundreds more that are private.

The episode debuting on Wednesday is expected to cover their time in Detroit, with stops at Rackham Golf Course and Detroit Golf Club, both historic courses in the area.

As for why they chose Michigan, there were a variety of reasons.

“The biggest thing is that it’s a super diverse place as far as golf as concerned. You have lake-side golf, classic designs from Aleister McKenzie, and modern designs,” Tron Carter said on a recap podcast episode released Wednesday morning.

"On top of that, the accessibility of golf in the state, and the price, kind of blew me away," Solomon added.

If you want to learn more behind their thoughts on each course, check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

The courses the No Laying Up crew played are below. You can see the trailer for the new season here, and watch the premiere Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on the No Laying Up YouTube channel.