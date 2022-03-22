Newly discovered letter linked to Lake Superior shipwreck

(WXYZ) — A new discovery is linked to one of two men who survived a shipwreck in Lake Superior more than 130-years ago.

It's a letter written by sailor Eli Wait 2 days after his rescue.

The letter was found in an old log from the U.S. Life-Saving Service which came before the modern U.S. Coast Guard.

Wait expressed his thanks-- writing he was numb and cold and seconds from being swept away by the undertow.

Five of his shipmates drowned when the schooner barge 'Atlanta' sank in a storm on May 4th, 1891.

The discovery of its wreckage came to light earlier this month.