New Megabus partnership expands service in Michigan cities

(WXYZ) — Megabus announced a new partnership with a Michigan private bus transportation company that will allow them to expand service in the state.

The partnership between Megabus and Indian Trails will reportedly allow for expanded service for 90 cities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. There will also be daily trips between Southfield, Michigan, and 23 cities.

Megabus adds that additional service will be offered between Ann Arbor and 20 cities, Detroit and 23 cities, and Lansing and 20 cities, and more outside of the state.

“We are delighted to be expanding our service offerings once again in the Midwest,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus, in a statement. “This partnership will allow us to expand travel opportunities for customers in some existing cities in our network like Detroit and Chicago while also welcoming customers in a plethora of new cities.”

Check full schedules here: https://us.megabus.com/

