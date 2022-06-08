Yubo app adds safety features in response to Uvalde school shooting

The CEO of the social media app Yubo is promising to make changes after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The gunman reportedly used the app to send messages to several people, where he expressed intentions of violence at a school.

One app user told ABC News that she tried to report him to Yubo, but "regardless of how many times he was reported ... he would still come back."

Sacha Lazimi, the CEO of Yubo, published a statement on the app’s website where he wrote, “The devastating events of 24 May in Uvalde, Texas, brought to light systemic issues in society that need to be addressed.”

Lazimi said Yubo has updated its risk detection policy, enhanced user-reporting capabilities, deployed audio-moderation technology and added a new algorithm-based detection system.

The app’s risk detection policy will now include response to more risk areas, including weapons, violence, and animal abuse. Previously, the app only reviewed content if infringed on laws where the content was posted.

Users will now be able to attach up to four media files, including screenshots and video records, when they report another user.

The company says it was already developing a risk detection algorithm over the past few months.

The algorithm will analyze keywords, emojis and images to evaluate content.

“We remain shocked and deeply saddened by this recent tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all who have been impacted,” Lazimi wrote.