Time releases list of 'World's Greatest Places of 2022'

Time's new list of the "World's Greatest Places" includes 50 cities. Five cities in the U.S. made the cut: San Francisco, Detroit, Miami, Park City, Utah and Portland, Oregon.

Detroit was singled out for its "newfound glory." Time says the city has a lot of new offerings nearly a decade after filing for bankruptcy. The article

specifically highlights Detroit's food scene.

Park City, Utah is described as a "year-round playground." It got high marks for offering winter and summer activities with a scenic backdrop.

Cities on virtually every other continent made the list, including Queenstown, New Zealand, València, Spain, Kigali, Rwanda, Bali, Indonesia, and São Paulo, Brazil.

There is one place on the list very few people have the opportunity to visit: The International Space Station. It got the nod because of the rise of space tourism.

Time said it came up with the list after soliciting nominations from its international network of correspondents and contributors. The publication said its goal was to highlight places that offer "new and exciting experiences."