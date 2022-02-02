This year's Super Bowl tickets are more expensive

Tickets prices for Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles have outpaced prices in previous years.

The average price to see the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams is more than $10,000, according to SeatGeek.

NBC News reports that the average price for a Super Bowl ticket in 2021 was $8,609. The game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs was limited to 25,000 spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, prior to the pandemic, tickets were $7,172, according to NBC News.

This year, the Rams will be going for their second Super Bowl win in franchise history. The Bengals are going for their first Super Bowl victory.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 13.