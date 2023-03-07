Sen. Fetterman working while being treated for depression

John Fetterman continues to fill his role as a U.S. senator while undergoing treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The senator's chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, posted pictures on Twitter of Fetterman going over rail safety legislation and other Senate business.

John is well on his way to recovery and wanted me to say how grateful he is for all the well wishes," Jentleson tweeted. "He’s laser focused on PA & will be back soon."

The Democrat checked himself into the hospital last month after experiencing "severe" depression.

Many people, including those closest to him, have expressed support for Fetterman's decision to be public about his battle with mental illness.

"Society's expectations and traditional gender roles play a part in why men are less likely to discuss or seek help for their mental health," Fetterman's wife, Gisele, tweeted. "As always, John continues to challenge the conversation."

Fetterman, 53, is in his first year as senator. He suffered a stroke in May 2022, but stayed in the race for senator and defeated Mehmet Oz in a hotly-contested matchup in November.