LIVE: President Biden signs gun safety bill

President Joe Biden will sign a bipartisan gun safety bill that passed through Congress this week. He will sign the bill into law around 8:30 a.m. ET Saturday.

The bill passed the House with mainly Democratic support. The bill passed by a 234-193 margin with 14 Republicans joining all 220 Democrats in passage.

The Senate approved the bill late Thursday by a 65-34 margin. While the bill had the support of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 14 other GOP members, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy encouraged House Republicans to vote against it.

The bill had opposition from the National Rifle Association.

The legislation will include the following: