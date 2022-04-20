Watch
Judge delays Alex Jones Sandy Hook trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - Alex Jones speaks to reporters in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018. Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Texas as its founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 12:39:43-04

A Texas judge has pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The Infowars host has already lost defamation cases over his comments that the shooting was a hoax.

But a judge Wednesday delayed the trial after Infowars this week sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets. A new trial date was not set.

Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre are suing Jones for defamation.

A judge found Jones liable for damages and a trial on how much he should pay the families was set for August.

Jones had offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit. The families rejected the offer.

